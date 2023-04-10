QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear & crisp, low 40

Tuesday: Mainly sunny, high 74

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 75

Thursday: Sunny skies, high 77

Friday: Clouds later, high 79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a beautiful start to the week with temps running above normal in the upper 60s to near 70 this afternoon. Expect mostly clear skies tonight, with lows dropping into the lower 40s to upper 30s. Winds will become very light to calm overnight. High pressure will dominate our forecast for much of the work week.

Tuesday expect mainly sunny skies, and highs in the middle 70s, about a dozen above normal. Lows will be closer to 50 for the rest of the week and into the middle 50s late week. With sunshine being the main player this week, expect middle 70s on Wednesday, and upper 70s on Thursday and Friday.

Clouds will increase late on Friday as the high starts to break down across our area, as the core of it moves east. This will drive up warm moist Gulf air heading into the weekend. This will push in more clouds ahead of a cold front over the weekend, and potential rain showers during the afternoon on Saturday and highs in the middle 70s.

Sunday expect a chance of showers and highs in the upper 60s, still above normal for this time of the year. The timing of this frontal passage will determine how warm our area gets, so we will monitor this closely for Sunday, but at this point it appears mid to late afternoon, so we should warm up still.

Behind the front expect some clearing, but cooler, and slightly below normal temps into early next work week, with highs in the upper 50s, with breezy conditions on Monday with partly sunny skies.

-Dave