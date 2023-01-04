Clearing skies behind a cold front allowed temperatures to reach the low 60s, before cooler air filters in overnight and winds shift to the west. Clouds will return for a time tonight.

Brisk winds will prevail on Thursday, with some sunshine and cooler readings in the 40s. A few showers will develop in the evening, mixing with wet snow after midnight, associated with an upper-level low pressure area moving across the region on Friday.

The weekend will begin with some sunshine and seasonal temperatures, with readings reaching the low 40s Saturday. A late weekend storm will bring some rain on Sunday, possibly mixed with wet snow across the northern part of the state.

Mild weather will return next week, with highs in the 40s.

FORECAST

Wednesday: Some sunshine, very, mild. High 61

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cooler. Low 37

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, sprinkles late. High 45

Friday: Flurries early, mostly cloudy. High 37 (32)

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 41 (31)

Sunday: Rain/snow showers. High 42 (35)

Monday: Clouds linger. High 41 (36)

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. High 45 (32)