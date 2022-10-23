High pressure over the southern Appalachians is bringing mostly sunny skies this weekend, with some high-level clouds and mild southerly breezes.

High temperatures will reach the mid-70s. The evenings have been very pleasant (60s) for late October and morning lows are in the comfortable upper 40s.

Dry weather is expected to continue for a few more days. A storm in the midsection of the country will lift northeastward across the Plains and Upper Midwest, with a cold front pushing eastward into the Ohio Valley beginning Tuesday afternoon.

Showers and embedded thunderstorms will slowly spread across Ohio Tuesday night and linger for part of the day on Wednesday, cooling the weather to seasonal levels later in the week. Highs will fall back into the low to mid-60s. Dry weather will return Thursday through next weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Partly cloudy, mild. High 75

Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 49

Monday: Warm sunshine. High 76

Tuesday: Clouds increase, showers late. High 76 (54)

Wednesday: Rainy, cooler. High: 58 (54)

Thursday: Clearing, breezy. High 61 (43)

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 65 (43)

Saturday: Clouds return. High 65 (46)

Sunday: Showers likely. High 62 (52)