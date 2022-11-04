High pressure in the Northeast will pump mild air into the Ohio Valley, as low pressure in the southern Plains moves northeast. Gusty southwesterly winds will push temperatures into the mid-70s across Ohio, with some high clouds. Readings tonight will stay in the mild 50s, as clouds increase.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and windy, with low pressure moving through the Upper Midwest. A band of showers reach western Ohio late in the day, but the best chance for rain will come ahead of a weakening cold front around midnight.

Behind the front, skies will slowly clear on Sunday, although clouds will linger across the southeastern part of the state. Little temperature change will occur, as readings approach 70 in the afternoon. A secondary cold front will cross the state early Monday, bringing a slight cooldown (mid-60s) to start the week.

The weather will remain mild and dry for Election Day on Tuesday, Temperatures will warm back to near 70 degrees later in the week, with breezy conditions. A few showers are likely on Friday.

Forecast

Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy, warmer. High 73

Tonight: Clouds increase, breezy, very mild. Low 59

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, windy, showers late. High 76

Sunday: Clearing, pleasant. High 72 (47)

Monday: Sunny. High 66 (48)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 65 (45)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 67 (44)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, windy, warmer. High 70 (48)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, few showers. High 65 (55)