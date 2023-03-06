QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers early, mostly cloudy, low 37

Tuesday: Clearing, breezy, high 46

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 47

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 51

Friday: Rain likely, high 50

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been another very warm day today, our 5th of the year in the 70s and only a few degrees off the record for the date. We will watch as a cold front works south into our area this evening, with scattered rain showers possible this evening. Temps will fall into the lower 50s to upper 40s this evening ahead of midnight.

Overnight we will continue with mainly cloudy skies with temps starting in the 30s. Lower 30s up north, to mid to upper 30s for the rest of us, with a few spots down southeast near 40. Skies will gradually clear during the day on Tuesday with breezy conditions and highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday should be slightly nicer day with less wind, plenty of sunshine, and highs back into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Clouds will increase overnight Thursday night into Friday with rain returning to the forecast on Friday.

Highs on Friday will be mild, with temps pushing up to around 50 with rainy conditions. Rain showers will continue into Friday night with wet snow showers possible before daybreak on Saturday. Saturday will see mostly cloudy skies, and a fairly cool day with highs only around 40. Sunday will be a more seasonal day with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 40s.

We will continue to stay cool into early next work week with partly sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s.

-Dave