Awesome weather week on tap, less humidity, nice temps too

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Weak front moves east, partly cloudy, low 61

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, stray shower far south, high 81

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, high 81

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cool start, high 83

Friday: Partly cloudy, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Night,

It has been a nice day today, with some spotty showers and a few storms popping up as a weak cold front is pushing through our area. Expect temps to top in the middle 80s and falling through the 70s quickly this evening as drier air starts to move in.

We will see some clearing overnight as drier air moves in, this will drive down temps to the lower 60s in the city and upper 50s outside the city to start the day on Tuesday. With the weak frontal boundary to our south and east, I think we will still keep a fair amount of clouds mixed around tomorrow. We could see a stray pop-up or two closer to the Ohio River, highs will top in the lower 80s.

Wednesday expect a cooler start to the day with generally middle to upper 50s with clear skies. It is possible that some areas north and northwest will bottom in the lower 50s. Lots of sunshine is expected on Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s. Thursday will be even cooler to start with lows in the lower to middle 50s.

We will enjoy tons of sunshine with highs in the lower to near middle 80s. We will have temps starting near 60 with highs back into the middle 80s on Friday under partly cloudy skies. The weekend will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s over the weekend. Expect more sunshine next Monday with highs in the upper 80s.

Overall the pattern is not setting up well to reduce the abnormally dry to drought conditions over the next week.

-Dave