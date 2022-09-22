QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, chilly, low 44

Friday: Sunny early, clouds later, high 67

Saturday: Partly sunny, stray showers late, high 71

Sunday: Sct’d showers, high 74

Monday: Clearing, cooler, high 68

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

Summer officially ends this evening, and on a much cooler note. While temps were in the lower 70s early today, most of the day has been much cooler, and temps will fall to the lower 50s before midnight. Skies will clear overnight with winds relaxing. This will allow temps to dip to the lower to middle 40s.

Friday will start with the coldest morning since early May, but sunshine will push temps back to the upper 50s by midday and upper 60s in the afternoon. Expect clouds to increase late on Friday. This will set temps up to be a bit warmer overnight Friday night into Saturday with lows near 50.

Expect partly sunny skies on Saturday with a few showers possible late day with highs in the lower 70s. Rain showers will be possible overnight into Sunday. Sunday will see an uptick of showers in the forecast ahead of a cold front. This will allow temps to climb to the middle 70s. Behind the front we will see rain moving out overnight into Monday.

Monday should see clearing skies, and highs back in the upper 60s. It will se up a cooler week ahead with sunny skies on Tuesday and highs only in the middle 60s. Numbers will climb back to the upper 60s Wednesday and back near 70 on Thursday. Lows most of next week will remain below normal in the 40s.

-Dave