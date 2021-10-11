QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, low 64

Tuesday: Clouds early, clearing later, high 80

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 78

Thursday: Partly cloudy, few pop-up t-showers late, high 83

Friday: Sct’d rain and storms, high 80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Night,

It has been an incredible day today with temps back into the lower to middle 80s, the top ten warmest for the date. We are watching a system to our west that is lifting northeast. This will bring more clouds to our area overnight tonight and could bring a stray shower in our western counties after midnight. Lows will stay quite warm for this time of the year in the low to mid-60s.

On Tuesday clouds will be around early, with some sunshine in the afternoon and a breezy day with highs near 80. We will see a cooler evening into Wednesday behind the weak cold front that will work through on Tuesday. Temps will fall to the lower to the middle to the lower 50s on Wednesday morning (normal is 46).

Wednesday temps will surge to the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will increase through the day on Thursday, but we will be ahead of a stronger cold front, and with a good amount of sunshine, we will see temps pushing to the lower 80s. Late in the day on Thursday, we could have a few pop-ups.

Friday we will see our best chance of rain and storms, and it appears the best chance will be Friday overnight with the cold front. Ahead of the front, we will still reach near 80 during the day. Friday night it appears the rain will be a thing for the FFN games. Temps will fall to the lower to middle 50s with rain Saturday morning. By the afternoon we will see rain ending but temps only climbing to the middle 60s.

We will stay in the middle 60s, or seasonal, for Sunday with more sunshine. Monday will see a cooler start in the lower to middle 40s and climb to the upper 60s later with mostly sunny skies.

-Dave