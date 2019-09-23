Autumn cold front brings very brief break from heat

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing skies, cooler, more seasonal, low 54

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 78

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, clouds late, high 81

Thursday: Morning showers, clearing later, high 78

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a fair day today with a weak boundary of moisture working through with the cold front. Behind it a northwesterly flow has formed ushering in cooler and drier air that will clear skies overnight.

We will see temps falling into the middle 50s overnight tonight and into the lower 50s outside of the city. As we head through the day on Tuesday expect mostly sunny skies and highs a few degrees above normal in the upper 70s.

We will see temps a bit warmer on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs back into the lower 80s. Wednesday night a weak cold front will work through our area and give us a chance of showers overnight with lows in the lower 60s.

Thursday we will have a few showers early, and these will give way to clearing skies and cooler temps later with highs back into the upper 70s. Friday will see warming temps with highs in the middle 80s with sunshine.

The weekend will be warm with a mix of clouds Saturday and highs in the middle 80s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs back into the middle 80s. We will keep the warm pattern into early next work week with highs in the middle to upper 80s to end the month and start next month.

-Dave