Autumn arrive a week early to our area, few rain chances this week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing skies, chilly night, low 47

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny, high 74

Wednesday: More clouds, high 82

Thursday: Isolated showers, high 74

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler, high 68

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Night,

It will be a chilly night tonight as temps will quickly fall back into the middle to lower 50s by midnight tonight with light northeast breeze and clearing skies. Overnight our temps will fall into the 40s area-wide with some readings to the north dropping into the lower 40s. We will stay in the upper 40s here in town.

Tuesday will be a chilly start to the day, but a beautiful afternoon with lots of sunshine expected. Temps will push back into the upper 60s by midday and into the lower to middle 70s by the afternoon. We will see a few more clouds into our area Tuesday night.

Wednesday clouds will slowly increase with temps pushing back up into the lower 80s during the day. We will see more cloud cover overnight Wednesday night with lows only in the lower 60s.

Rain chances will ramp back up a bit on Thursday with a cold front coming into our area. I expect partly sunny skies on Thursday with highs back into the middle 70s as the front pushes through. More of the showers will be around Thursday with the front with clearing late.

Friday, expect clearing skies quickly, temps will be on the cool side through the day with temps only topping off in the upper 60s. Mostly sunny skies will be the rule, and temps will fall quickly into the mid to lower 60s by sunset Friday night.

The weekend promises chilly starts in the 40s Saturday and Sunday mornings with highs in the upper 60s on Sunday and into the middle 70s on Sunday. I do expect that temps will slowly warm up as we head into next work week with temps back at or slightly above normal by next Monday in the upper 70s to close to 80.

-Dave