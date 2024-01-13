WIND CHILL ADVISORY UNTIL SUNDAY 1 P.M.

In the wake of intense low pressure over the Lower Great Lakes, winds will remain quite gusty (>30 mph), though diminishing slightly through the evening and overnight. Temperatures will hover in the mid-20s, with single digit winds chills (5-10 degrees).

Arctic air will be reinforced by a secondary surge tonight, accompanied by bands of snow showers that will result in a light accumulation (<1″). Wind chills will fall below zero after midnight (-5 and -10 degrees), with morning temperatures near 10 degrees.

Winds will remain very gusty on Sunday (20-30 mph), gradually decreasing by evening. Temperatures will stay in the teens, and wind chills will average near -10.

A pair of southern disturbances will bring a few periods of light snow Monday in southern Ohio, and as far north as central Ohio Monday night into early Tuesday. The cold will be entrenched, with highs in the teens and lows near 10 degrees, keeping wind chill values near or slightly below zero.

Another period of brisk winds will follow Tuesday’s system, when wind chills could again drop to -10 and lower for a time.

High pressure will build in from the west midweek, providing some sunshine Wednesday, but still breezy weather that will keep wind chill values near zero and afternoon readings no higher than the low 20s.

The “mildest” day of the week will come on Thursday, as winds turn southwesterly. However, another disturbance will likely bring some snow and colder air at the end of the week.

Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, brisk, snow showers late. Low 10

Sunday: Clouds, some sun p.m., very cold. High 15

MLK Day: Cloudy, cold, light snow. High 19 (8)

Tuesday: Light snow early, brisk. High 17 (11)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 23 (6)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, few flurries. High 29 (16)

Friday: Snow possible. High 24 (19)