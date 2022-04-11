QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Showers and storms, high 64

Tonight: Rain showers, low 48

Tuesday: Showers taper early, partly cloudy, high 68

Wednesday: Showers and storms, high 72

Thursday: AM shower, partly cloudy, high 63

Friday: Mostly sunny, chance PM rain, high 64

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday, everybody!

We’ve got a soggy but mild start to the workweek, with temperatures right near normal for this time of year, topping out in the middle 60s on this Monday. Showers and storms will continue off and on throughout the day, but with a lack of sunshine, we will likely lack the instability for any severe potential for today.

Thunderstorms will taper by early overnight, but rain showers will continue through about the Tuesday morning commute, or a little before. After those early morning showers, Tuesday shapes up to be a fairly nice day, with temperatures topping the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. We could see some light rain showers picking up late Tuesday night into Wednesday, ahead of a very rainy Wednesday.

Showers and storms are back in full force on Wednesday, and currently, West Central Ohio is under a slight risk for severe potential, while East Central Ohio is under a lower, marginal risk. Biggest threat appears to be wind damage at this point, but this is something we’ll be monitoring. Daytime highs on Wednesday will be up near 70 degrees.

By Thursday, rain tapers off by late morning, then we’ll have a mostly dry rest of the day, with partly cloudy skies and daytime highs topping out in the low 60s.

Friday highs look to be in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies, with the chance for showers later into the evening hours.

We are monitoring the chance for some light showers this Easter weekend, with precipitation potential both days, but still, not a washout. Something we’ll keep an eye on as it approaches!

-McKenna