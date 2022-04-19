QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Light wet snow to rain showers in morning, breezy, clearing late, high 45

Tonight: Clearing & cold, frost late, low 30

Wednesday: Frosty start, clouds increase, high 58

Thursday: Morning showers, some PM sunshine, high 67

Friday: Mixed clouds, milder, high 70

Saturday: Mostly sunny, much warmer, high 80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Tuesday!

Wintry weather continues today ahead of a much warmer end to the workweek and start to the weekend.

As an area of low pressure continues to spin to the northeast, we’ll see a few lingering flurries and chilly drizzle into the early afternoon. High temperatures today will slowly climb to the mid 40s, which is about 20 degrees below normal for this time of year and much closer to average lows. Wind speeds out of the west will pick up this afternoon and gust to around 30 mph, making temperatures feel 5-10 degrees colder.

High pressure will move in tonight drying up showers and helping to clear out clouds. As a result, temperatures will quickly drop to around 30 degrees. Sub-freezing temperatures will lead to a widespread frost/freeze, so areas along and south of I-70 will be under a freeze warning from midnight until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

After a cold, frosty start to the day, a southwesterly breeze will start to usher in warmer air and aid in a warming trend for the second half of the week. High temperatures Wednesday will reach the upper 50s, which is still nearly 10 degrees below normal for this time of year, but will feel much more like spring.

A weak system will move through Wednesday night into Thursday and bring with it the next chance for showers. Despite morning showers, the warming trend will stay in full force as temperatures jump to a high in the mid to upper 60s Thursday, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Dry conditions will stick around for Friday into the weekend with highs continuing to climb each day into the 70s and 80s.

Have a great day!

-Liz