QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Patchy fog early, some clearing, high 63

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 48

Veterans Day: Clouds increase, turning windy to gusty, rain before sunset, high 67

Friday: Mixed clouds, stray sprinkle late, high 54

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of rain/snow showers, high 42

Sunday: Chance for morning showers, chilly, high 42

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

After a foggy start to the day, clouds will clear and we’ll see a couple more days of above normal temperatures.

We’ll stay under a partly sunny sky for the rest of the day as temperatures climb to the low to mid 60s, which is almost 10 degrees above average.

Tonight, we’ll stay under a mostly cloudy sky. The clouds plus a light easterly breeze will keep temperatures about 10 degrees above normal and only bottom out in the mid to upper40s.

Tomorrow, a cold front will start to approach the area. This will lead to a cloudy and breezy first half of the day. By the afternoon and evening, rain showers will start to move in from the west.

Behind the front, much cooler air will start to fill in. Highs on Friday will top off in the mid 50s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year. By the weekend, we’ll watch another system which will bring in a chance for showers. Since early morning lows will be in the 30s and highs will struggle to hit the low 40s, there will be a brief chance for a rain/snow mix on Sunday morning.

Have a great day!

-Liz