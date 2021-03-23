Another warm day ahead of showers

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clouds increase, high 70

Tonight: Scattered showers late, breezy. Low 53

Wednesday: Chance showers, breezy, high 70

Thursday: Rain showers, few rumbles, high 67

Friday: Morning showers, breezy, high 57

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 60

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy Tuesday!

Clouds have been streaming in this morning ahead of our next chance for showers.

Despite the clouds, temperatures have been on the warm side. We’ll keep climbing up toward the 70 degree mark this afternoon, which is right where we topped off yesterday, and about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Along with clouds and warm weather, we’ll see a breeze pick up today and tonight out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. This is ahead of a front lifting into the area. This front will bring along rain showers that will start late tonight and continue tomorrow morning.

Despite the showers, temperatures will stay warm on Wednesday and climb back up to the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Wind gusts will pick up as the front moves through to around 30 mph.

Another system moves in from the south on Thursday. This will keep around unseasonably warm temperatures climbing from an early morning low in the mid 50s to a high in the mid to upper 60s. This system will also bring in the next chance for rain and even some rumbles from thunderstorms.

After the rain clears out, we’ll be left with a partly sunny sky and more seasonal temperatures. Highs will climb to the upper 50s on Friday then we’ll high 60 degrees again on Saturday under a partly cloudy sky.

Have a great day!

-Liz