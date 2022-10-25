QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly sunny, quite warm, high 77

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers late, low 55

Wednesday: Morning showers, breezy, cooler, high 60

Thursday: Few clouds, seasonal, high 60

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 62

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, mild, high 65

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

It’s going to be another warm day as clouds build in ahead of a cold front that will bring

Thanks to clouds and a light southerly breeze, it’s a warmer start to the day with lows only falling to around 50 degrees in the Columbus area, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Despite clouds lingering through the day, a southerly breeze will keep highs climbing back into the 70s, which is about 15 degrees warmer than normal, but right in line with where we topped off yesterday.

This will be ahead of a cold front that brings in the chance for showers late tonight into night into Wednesday. Showers will start to build in from the southwest around midnight and carry on through the morning as the front passes through the area.

Behind the front, cooler, drier air will filter in. This will help to clear showers by Wednesday evening as highs only reach around 60 degrees.

It will be a much more seasonal end to the workweek with lows in the 40s and highs in the low to mid-60s. Another chance for showers will move in by the end of the weekend and carry into the start of the workweek.

Have a great day!

-Liz