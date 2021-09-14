Another warm day ahead of rain and a brief cooldown

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy, humid and hot. High 87

Tonight: Showers, chance of storms, humid. Low 68

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, sticky, showers, chance of storms. High 79

Thursday: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. High 81 (64)

Friday: Mostly sunny, chance of P.M. pop-ups. High 84 (66)

Saturday: A few clouds, hot. High 86 (67)





FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy Tuesday!

It’s going to be another warm, breezy day ahead of rain showers and a brief cooldown.

Today will look very similar to yesterday. Since we are still between a cold front to the north and an area of high pressure to the south, air will rush in from the southwest gusting at times close to 20 mph, bringing in warmer and more humid air. Temperatures today will reach the mid to upper 80s, which is almost 10 degrees above normal.

Tonight, the cold front will start to move into the area, and bring in the chance for rain and thunderstorms with it. Temperatures will stay on the steamy side and only bottom out in the upper 60s.

The chance for rain and storms will continue on Wednesday. The rain plus a northerly shift in wind will keep temperatures much more seasonal, only reaching a high around 79 degrees.

Thursday, showers will start to clear and we’ll be left with some sunshine and a high around 80. We’ll keep an eye out for a stray showers on Thursday and Friday as a warming trend starts.

By the weekend, high pressure is in charge again. This means sunshine and another boost in temperatures. Temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday will start in the mid 60s then reach a high in the mid 80s.

Have a great day!

-Liz