Another warm & breezy day ahead of a gloomy looking, crisp weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies, low 45

Friday: Sunshine early, clouds later, breezy & warm, high 63

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, isolated showers, high 54

Sunday: On & off rain showers, high 50

Monday: Clearing skies, cooler, high 47

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a very mild and breezy day today with highs back into the middle 60s, making it the 16th warmest November 19th on record. We will see the breeze up this evening with temps dropping to the lower 50s by midnight and middle 40s overnight, well above normal.

That warm start will help on Friday as sunshine will be around early on Friday, and clouds will return later with a breezy, but not gusty day with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Friday night will be mild and cloudier with showers late in the south, lows in the mid 40s.

A few isolated showers are possible mainly south on Saturday with highs in the middle 50s. We will see better chances of rain on and off through the day on Sunday with highs only near 50 as the warm front will not lift north through our area. A weak boundary will slide east for Monday.

This will give us clearing skies on Monday with highs in the upper 40s. This will not last long as clouds will increase on Tuesday with highs back near normal in the upper 40s. Another disturbance will move our way for Wednesday with highs in the lower 50s.

Wednesday should have rain showers around the area, and it is possible with colder air north we could see wet snow showers mixed in mainly north of US 30. Clouds will remain on the high side on Thanksgiving Day Thursday with highs in the lower 50s.

-Dave