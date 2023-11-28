QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mixed clouds, low 18

Wednesday: Clearing later, breezy, high 42

Thursday: Clouds later, high 50

Friday: Rainy day, high 47

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high 49

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a very cold day today with high temps at 30 at midnight this morning, and daytime highs only in the upper 20s. This would make it a top 7 coldest day for the date. Expect a mix of clouds overnight tonight with the breeze becoming a bit lighter with temps falling into the middle to upper teens.

Single digit wind chills will be possible again out the door on Wednesday with a breeze picking up again. Expect the winds to shift directions to the south to southwest, with highs climbing into the lower 40s during the day, with chills climbing into the middle 30s.

Thursday will start off with sunshine, but clouds will increase during the day with highs reaching into the lower 50s during the day on Thursday. Thursday night we will have showers returning to the area, and making for a wet day on Friday with highs in the upper 40s.

The weekend will start off drier on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies, and highs in the upper 40s. Expect warmer temps on Sunday with highs in the middle 50s. Chances of rain will return later Sunday into Monday with highs Monday in the lower 50s.

We will see some drying behind this system for Tuesday with temps back closer to normal in the middle 40s.

-Dave