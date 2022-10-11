QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunshine early, clouds late, high 73

Tonight: Increasing clouds, mild, low 54

Wednesday: Clouds increase, showers/rumbles later, breezy, high 74

Thursday: Showers early, clearing, breezy, cooler, high 62

Friday: Mainly sunny, cooler, high 58

Saturday: Mostly clear and cool, high 66

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon & happy Tuesday!

It’s another beautiful fall day ahead of a cold front that will bring in rain showers, a strong breeze and a drastic drop in temperatures.

As high pressure slides down to the southeast, we’ll continue to feel its influence today in the form of sunshine and a southerly breeze. Temperatures will climb to the low to mid 70s, which is about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year.

This evening and overnight, clouds will start to build in ahead of a cold front. This plus a southerly direction to the wind will help to keep overnight lows in the mid 50s.

After a cloudy but mild start to the day, temperatures will again climb to the mid 70s on Wednesday thanks to an increasing southerly breeze. Gusts will reach around 25-30 mph as a cold front marches in from the west. Ahead of this front, we’ll see a few showers by the evening drive, followed by the chance for a few thunderstorms Wednesday evening and overnight.

The chance for showers will linger for Thursday’s early morning drive, then cooler and drier air will move in. Clouds will clear by the afternoon, but thanks to a northerly shift in wind, highs will only reach the lower 60s.

Even cooler weather is on the way Friday as clouds clear out. We’ll wake up to a low around 40 degrees, then only climb to a high in the upper 50s.

Continued sunshine will help boost temperatures to a more seasonal high in the mid 60s on Saturday. This will be ahead of another cold front that will increase clouds and bring back the chance for showers on Sunday. Behind the font, we’ll see clearing clouds and a much cooler start to the workweek.

Have a great day!

-Liz