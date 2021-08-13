Another round of thunderstorms ahead of a nice weekend in Columbus, central Ohio

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, warm & muggy, showers and thunderstorms. High 86

Tonight: Partly cloudy, humid, mainly evening showers and storms ending. Low 66

Saturday: Sunshine, less humid. High 83

Sunday: Mostly sunny, comfortable. High 81 (61)

Monday: Sunny to partly cloudy. High 85 (63)

Tuesday: Showers, chance of storms. High 84 (68)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

More thunderstorms and warm temperatures are on the way ahead of a nice cooldown for the weekend.

Morning showers and thunderstorms are wrapping up, but more are on the way. Rain and thunderstorms will fill in ahead of a cold front as temperatures climb to the mid 80s. Thunderstorms will be capable of producing strong wind gusts and even some hail.

Rain and thunderstorms will continue this evening and tonight as the front slides to the south. Behind the front, drier air will start to filter in by Saturday. We’ll start the weekend with a few clouds and an early morning low in the mid 60s.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be cooler and drier with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

We’ll start to feel more like August again during the workweek. Each day we’ll slowly start to bring back heat, humidity and the chance for thunderstorms.

Have a great day!

-Liz