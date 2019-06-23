Another round of storms to end the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Dry morning, then increasing clouds and storms later, high 84

Tonight: Showers and storms, low 67

Monday: Showers and storms, high 84

Tuesday: Clearing clouds, high 82

Wednesday: Watch for storms, high 85

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

Thanks to high pressure to our east, we’re starting off the day with some sunshine!

But, change is on the way thanks a warm front. This front will start sliding into the areathis afternoon and provide a boost in temperature to the mid 80s. It will also increase our cloud cover through the day and eventually showers and thunderstorms later this evening.

That chance for showers and storms will continue tonight as lows fall to the mid 60s. Make sure to have a way to get alerts tonight because some of these storms could be strong to severe.

More storms are on the way Monday as a cold front slides in. This means not only a wet start to the day, but an increased chance for storms through the afternoon as highs hit the mid 80s.

We’ll see another brief break in the rain on Tuesday. Along with the dry conditions, temperatures will be near normal and top off in the 80s.

On Wednesday, the chance for more showers and storms will return as temperatures hit the mid 80s.

Thursday and Friday, high pressure takes charge again. This means more sunshine headed our way and a warming trend. Early morning lows will be in the upper 60s, then climb to the mid to upper 80s.

Looking ahead to next weekend, we could see another chance for storms. So, keep checking back here for more updates.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Liz