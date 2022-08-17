QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Morning sunshine, scat’d p.m. showers, high 80

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 60

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 82

Friday: Sunshine, seasonally warmer, high 85

Saturday: Few p.m. storms, high 85

Sunday: Showers & storms, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

After a sunny start to the day, clouds will start to build in this afternoon ahead of another round of scattered showers this evening. Temperatures will max out in the lower 80s thanks to increasing clouds, which is about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday, but still around 5 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.

Showers will end tonight and clouds will start to clear out. Temperatures will slowly fall to around 60 degrees, which is again about 5 degrees cooler than normal.

Thursday, high pressure moves into the area and will help to clear out the clouds. Thanks to the sunshine, temperatures will be a little warmer than today and top off in the lower 80s. Sunshine and this warming trend will continue on Friday. Temperatures will start off in the lower 60s, then warm up to the mid 80s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

It will be a dry start to the day on Saturday followed by afternoon showers and thunderstorms as the next system approaches. Soggy conditions will continue Sunday and into the start of the next workweek.

Have a great day!

-Liz