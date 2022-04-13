QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly cloudy, quite warm, low 60

Today: Mostly cloudy, late morning showers, few pm storms, stronger storms late, high 74

Tonight: Rain and storms, some strong to severe, low 49

Thursday: Showers end very early, clearing, breezy, high 62

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 67

Saturday: Partly sunny, high 58

Easter Sunday: Mix sun & clouds, rain late, high 54

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

After a warm and dry start to the day, strong to severe storms will move in this evening and overnight.

We’re starting off the day with early morning lows in the 60s thanks to a mostly cloudy sky and southerly breeze, which is much closer to normal highs this time of year than afternoon lows.

Today, we’ll be watching a strong cold building to the west. As a result, we’ll see a strong breeze out of the south gusting at times around 30 mph. This will bring in warm, moist air and help raise our temperatures to the lower 70s. Clouds will continue to thicken through the morning and will be paired with rain showers, mostly after 9 a.m., then thunderstorms move in later this afternoon.

While there will be some thunderstorms and the chance for strong wind through the day, the strongest storms will move in this evening and overnight as the cold front moves through Ohio. Some of these storms will be strong to severe capable of strong wind gusts, hail and even rotation that could lead to a tornado. It will be a night where you want to make sure you have multiple ways to get updates on changing weather including watches and warnings.

Rain showers will wrap up Thursday morning and clouds will start to clear out through the afternoon. High temperatures will be cooler but more seasonal and top off in the lower 60s.

High pressure will take charge Thursday night into Friday and help to clear out the clouds. After a seasonally cool start to day on Friday, temperatures will jump from around 40 degrees to a high in the mid to upper 60s.

A quick moving system will move through Friday night into Saturday morning and bring back the chance for showers and cooler temperatures. Then, high pressure helps to bring back sunshine for the rest of Saturday and into Easter Sunday. This will just be another short break though, cool, wet weather returns Sunday night into the start of the workweek.

Have a great day!

-Liz