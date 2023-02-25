The weather has moderated after a chilly start to the weekend, with temperatures rebounding into the upper 40s, under a partly cloudy sky, as high pressure builds in from the west. Tonight will be mostly clear and cold, withm morning readings a little below freezing.

Sunday will bring more sunshine and a few clouds. A southerly flow will boost afternoon readings into the mid-50s. Clouds will increase in the evening, as moisture returns ahead of a potent system in the southern Plains that will track across the mid-Mississippi Valley.

Showers and a few potentially thunderstorms will move across Ohio through the day on Monday, with temperatures rising into the 60s. A few storms could contain damaging winds in southern Ohio. A trailing cold front will pass through the state later in the day, taking most of the significant moisture eastward by evening, as low pressure moves from the southern Great Lakes into the Northeast.

There will be a brief cool-down on Tuesday, with clearing skies. A couple of systems will brush Ohio later in the week with cloudiness and a few showers late Wednesday, and possibly again on Friday. Colder weather will return by the weekend.

Forecast

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 49

Tonight: Mostly clear, chilly. Low 31

Sunday: Partly cloudy, milder. High 55

Monday: Showers, few storm, windy, warm. High 65 (41)

Tuesday: Clearing, breezy. High 51 (42)

Wednesday: Clouds increase, few showers. High 62 (35)

Thursday: Mainly cloudy. High 52 (42)

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 43 (34)