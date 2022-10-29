High pressure will move east to New England, as winds shift to the southeast, bringing a warming trend. Afternoon will reach the mid-60s. Skies will remain clear overnight, but a milder southerly flow will keep lows generally in the mid-40s.

A storm in the Southern Plains will spread rain northward on Sunday. Clouds will increase and showers will arrive toward evening, lingering on Monday as low pressure passes west of Ohio. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid-60s.

Mild and dry weather will return after showers depart Tuesday evening. High temperatures will push toward 70 degrees later in the week, under mostly sunny skies.

Forecast

Saturday: Sunny, mild. High 66

Tonight: Clear, crisp. Low 48

Sunday: Clouds increase, showers at night. High 66

Monday: Cloudy, light showers. High 65 (54)

Tuesday: Showers linger. High 65 (56)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 67 (48)

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. High 69 (47)

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 71 (49)