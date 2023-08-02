QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Hazy sunshine, high 85

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 64

Thursday: Partly cloudy, stray shower, high 86

Friday: Sticky, isolated pop-up, high 87

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 84

Sunday: Chance t-showers, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

Our nice stretch of weather continues! We are dealing with a slight haze in our sky due to wildfire smoke following a northerly flow earlier this week, so expect a bit of a leftover haze today as our flow shifts and works to clear some of it up. Otherwise just a few clouds out this afternoon, with highs in the middle 80s and comfortable humidity.

For Thursday, expect a bit of a sticky feel to the air with a stray shower possible later in the day Thursday. Outside of that, mainly dry conditions with partly cloudy skies. Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s.

By Friday, we’ll be looking at partly cloudy skies, with an isolated shower possible, once again, later in the day. Still feeling a bit sticky out, with highs in the upper 80s.

We start the weekend off on a nice note. Partly cloudy skies Saturday, with highs in the middle 80s. Just an isolated shower chance Saturday, with better rain chances on the way later Sunday.

-McKenna