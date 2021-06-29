Another muggy day with afternoon storms

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Partly cloudy, warm & muggy, low 70-75

Today: Mixed clouds, scattered storms late morning to evening, high 91

Tonight: Chance for showers, otherwise partly cloudy, low 73

Wednesday: Rain & storms around, high 87

Thursday: Rain likely ahead of cold front, high 81

Friday: Partly cloudy, chance of showers, isolated storms, high 79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

It’s another day where heat and humidity will dominate the forecast and result in afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Like yesterday, early morning lows are in the 70s and humidity is in full force thanks to dew point temperatures in the 70s as well.

As highs climb to the low 90s, the heat and humidity will combine to trigger more clouds and then showers and thunderstorms. As the sun sets, we’ll start to lose the chance for thunderstorms. Temperatures however, will stay warm and muggy only bottoming out in the 70s.

We’ll keep around the trend of heat, high humidity and the chance for afternoon storms until a cold front moves through. This slow moving system will move into the Southern Great Lakes area Thursday, then a cold front will push through by Friday morning.

Wednesday, we will also be watching as remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Danny move up toward our area. This will keep temps in the upper 80s with our best chances of rain and storms so far in the last week.

Thursday will see our best rain chances due to the arrival of the cold front. Pockets of heavier rain will be possible with the front pushing through late in the day. Because of more clouds and rains around, temps will only top in the lower 80s.

While the holiday weekend won’t be a washout, we’ll keep an eye out for more showers & storms alongside much more comfortable temperatures.

Have a great day!

-Liz