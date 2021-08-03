Another mild day ahead of warmer temperatures and pop-ups

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

  • Today: Sunshine and warm. High 82
  • Tonight: Partly cloudy.  Low 61
  • Wednesday: Sunny, slight chance of pop-ups. High 83
  • Thursday: Mostly sunny, chance of pop-ups thunderstorms. High 85
  • Friday: Partly sunny, warmer. High 87
  • Saturday: Mostly sunny, humid, chance of storms.  High 88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

It’s another nice start to the day ahead of a warming trend and chance for pop-ups by the end of the week.

With high pressure in charge today, we’ve cleared out the clouds and had a cool start to the morning. Sunshine this afternoon will help temperatures quickly jump from the 50s up into the low 80s, which is just a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

Overnight, we’ll see a few more clouds, light north east breeze and cool temperatures bottoming our around 60 degrees.

Tomorrow, we’ll see another slight boost in temperature with highs reaching the low to mid 80s. Along with a rise in temperature, humidity will be on the rise as well and contribute to some pop-up showers and thunderstorms.

A warming trend and the chance for some thunderstorms will continue for the end of the week and into the weekend as early morning lows climb to the 70s and highs reach the 90s.

Have a great day!

-Liz

