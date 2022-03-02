QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog toward morning, low 33

Ash Wednesday: Fog lifts to mixed clouds, rain at night, high 55

Tonight: Chance showers, otherwise mostly cloudy & cool, low 30

Thursday: Partly sunny, colder, high 39

Friday: Mixed clouds, high 48

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high 64

Sunday: Rain showers, warm, high 68

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Wednesday!

It’s another seasonally mild start to the day with clouds and lows in the mid 30s. The cold front that moved through last night left behind a light northwesterly breeze, which is making temperatures feel about 5 degree colder than yesterday.

We’ll spend most of the day between systems, as one cold front continues to slide southeast and another builds to the northwest. As a result, we’ll see a mixture of sunshine & clouds through the afternoon and a southwesterly shift in wind which will help to boost temperatures to the mid 50s.

Tonight, a cold front will move through bringing in more clouds and a few rain showers. As showers wrap up after midnight, wind will shift out of the north allowing cooler, drier conditions and temperatures dropping to around 30 degrees.

Thursday, we’ll feel the impact of the cold front by staying under a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures only maxing out around 40 degrees.

Another warming trend will kick in Friday and into the weekend. A series of systems will move through by the weekend which will bring rain back to the forecast.

Have a great day!

-Liz