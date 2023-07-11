QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly sunny, high 87

Tonight: Few clouds, low 67

Wednesday: Partly sunny, iso. PM pop-up, high 88

Thursday: Rain & storms, high 85

Friday: Muggy, few pop-ups, high 87

Saturday: Storms & showers, cloudier, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday afternoon!

Weather is on repeat as we go throughout the rest of the day. High pressure is keeping our skies sunny and warm with a few clouds moving around. However, changes are on the way as we go through the rest of the week.

Sunny skies start to taper away on Wednesday as a front sets up to our north. We see a few more clouds and a couple of stray showers and storms that move in by the afternoon. Temperatures will still manage to get warmer, reaching the upper 80s. Some of us will likely push above 90 degrees.

Storm and shower chances pick up later in the week. On Thursday, that front to our north will push southward into our skies, but get stuck before it moves out. That keeps moisture in the area through the rest of the work week. Temperatures will drop down to the mid 80s.

Another front will push in from the north to move that first one out of the way to start off the weekend. That piles on more storms and showers for Saturday and cools us down to the lower 80s. However, we recover quickly through Sunday. Mostly sunny skies return with a stray shower or storm and temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 80s.

-Joe