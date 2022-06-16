QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Hot & humid, PM pop-ups, high 93 (feels 103)

Tonight: Clearing, low 71

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 86

Saturday: Sunny, milder, high 75

Sunday: Sunny, mild, high 78

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

After several hot, and record-breaking days, the trend continues. We will break another record for highest overnight low to kick off Thursday morning, then we’ve got a Heat Advisory in place for most of our forecast area for our daytime high temperatures. We’ll top out in the low to mid 90s across, but our “feels-like” temperatures will range from about 100-104 degrees where that Heat Advisory is in place.

Then, by this afternoon, we will be tracking the return of pop-up showers and thunderstorms, especially sticking to the southeast of I-71. Along I-71 and to the south we are under a marginal to slight risk for severe weather, with our primary threats being strong gusty winds and large hail. Those showers taper off later this evening, then we’ve got a drier and nicer end to the week setting up.

Humidity starts to drop Friday, and our winds shift out of the northwest, which will help to funnel in milder air. We’ll top out in the middle 80s Friday, and it will actually feel like the mid 80s.

We’ll see mostly sunny skies as we head into the weekend, with daytime highs topping out in the middle 70s for Saturday, and upper 70s for Sunday.

Temperatures then start to warm back up near and into the 90s as we head into the next workweek.

-McKenna