Another hot day ahead for Columbus area, rain, storms, & cold front coming

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, quite warm, low 69

Wednesday: Sunshine early, few late day pop-ups (mainly north), high 90

Thursday: Mostly cloudy frontal rain & storms, high 85

Friday: Clearing skies, nice, high 83

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been another beautiful Summer day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 90s. We will see little to no wind, mainly clear skies, and warm temps tonight in the middle to upper 60s. Skies will start off sunny on Wednesday, but clouds will increase. We will watch for some afternoon pop-ups, mainly north.

There will be a lull in activity it looks like around sunset and later tomorrow night, but there is the potential for a complex of storms to form north/northwest overnight into early Thursday morning. Some of these storms could produce some strong gusty winds as they push into our area by Thursday.

As these storms push south Thursday morning, we could have the strongest of the storms mainly south of I-70 during the mid to late morning hours on Thursday. Additional showers and storms will be possible later in the day on Thursday as the cold front pushes south, highs in the middle 80s.

Friday skies will clear, and it will be a nice day with highs in the lower 80s. Saturday expect mainly sunny skies, with highs in the lower 80s again. Sunday I can’t rule out a few late day pop-ups as a weak cold front pushes through, highs will remain the lower 80s.

I expect that behind that front, temps will fall back into the upper 70s for highs on Monday, and will be near 80 on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine.

-Dave