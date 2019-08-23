Another great weekend on tap!

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing skies, cool, low 56

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high 78

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 83

Monday: Isolated storms late, high 83

Tuesday: Chance of storms, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

We will continue to see drier and cooler air working in overnight tonight. This will allow a quick drop off in temps back into the lower 60s to upper 50s already by midnight.

Overnight we will see low temps falling into the lower to middle 50s, which is running about 8-12 degrees below normal for this time of the year. As we head into the day on Saturday, lots of sunshine, plus a very dry airmass should yield a quick turnaround in temps back into the upper 70s.

Sunday starts off cool too, with lows in the middle to upper 50s, and highs climbing into the lower 80s with plenty of sunshine. We will see more clouds on Monday with more humidity and a chance of storms late, highs in the lower 80s.

Tuesday will be our warmest day with our best chance of rain and storms with highs in the middle 80s. After that, we will watch a series of weak cold fronts work through the area the rest of next work week. This will mean temps will remain in the lower to middle 80s on Wednesday, and lower 80s to close to 80 on Thursday and Friday with a mix of clouds.

The normal high temp as of today, (8/23/19) has dropped again to 83 degrees!

-Dave