Another gray day ahead of some sunshine

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, light rain and snow showers, high 40



Tonight: Cloudy, few showers, low 29



Thursday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, high 44



Friday: Partly sunny and cooler, high 42

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 42

Sunday: Increasing clouds, chance for showers late, high 51

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

As a weak disturbance pushes through the area, we’ll continue to see more clouds,cold temperatures and the chance for light showers

Temperatures this morning are right in line with where we’ve been the last couple of days, starting off around freezing which is normal for this time of year.

Through the day, clouds will limit warming and we’ll reach a high around 40 degrees. This is about 5 degrees colder than what we’re used to this time of year, but warmer than yesterday.

Tonight, we’ll see a few showers early before drying up and staying under a mostly cloudy sky. Lows by Thursday morning will be chilly and in the upper 30s.

Thursday, we’ll see the clouds start to break up and temperatures back near normal and in the mid 40s.

A weak front will move through bringing in more clouds for Friday and keep temperatures in the lower 40s.

Heading into the weekend, high pressure will bring back sunshine for Saturday with highs again in the 40s.

Warmer weather moves in on Sunday with a high near 50 degrees. This is ahead of the next chance for showers.

Rain returns to the forecast Sunday night into Monday. Then as temperatures fall into Tuesday, we’ll see rain mix with snow.

Have a great day!

-Liz