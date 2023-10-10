QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Some clouds, Frost Advisory, low 39

Wednesday: Clouds build, high 66

Thursday: Spotty showers, high 75

Friday: Scattered showers, high 76

Saturday: On/off rain, high 63

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday evening!

With enough sunshine, temperatures today managed to get a little bit warmer after a very chilly start to the day. However, we’re not out of the woods with our cold mornings just quite yet!

Another Frost Advisory has been issued for most of Central Ohio for Wednesday morning. That goes into effect at 4 am and will last until 9 am. Clear skies will let temperatures drop down into the 30s once again, but no one should dip below the freezing line.

Lots of sunshine is back for the start of Wednesday, allowing temperatures to climb even higher into the mid to upper 60s. But, as the day goes on, we get some changes in our skies. Clouds will build in as the evening goes on with a late chance to see some stray showers north of I-70 Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Temperatures through the rest of the work week will climb into the lower 70s. At the same time, we see our rain chances build as well. Scattered chances for showers will stick around for Thursday and into Friday. Most of our rain will build for the start of the weekend with on/off chances for rain throughout the day.

By the end of the weekend, a cold front will push through. Temperatures will start to drop back into the 60s and eventually the 50s as we head into the following week. Even after the front passes, scattered chances will persist for the first half of next week.

-Joe