QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Foggy start, partly cloudy, high 69

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 50

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, high 73

Saturday: Clouds, breezy, showers late, high 74

Sunday: Early AM showers, clearing, high 70

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 71

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We are off to another very foggy start across the region, with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for much of our area through 11 AM, which is about the time fog will start to lift, perhaps lingering just a bit longer in our more rural areas. Once that fog lifts, we’ll see more sunshine on tap this afternoon, and mild temperatures topping out in the upper 60s to near 70.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies overnight and just a slight breeze which should help limit some of that fog development for tomorrow morning. For Friday we will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to middle 70s. It will be a bit breezy at times. For Football Friday Nite, we’ll see temperatures in the upper 60s at kickoff, dropping to the low 60s by the end.

As we head into the weekend, an approaching frontal boundary will really start to impact our forecast. This begins with increasing cloud cover and a strong breeze. Wind gusts on Saturday are likely to peak around 40 MPH, especially during the afternoon. Shower chances also increase later in the day. Model trends are holding the majority of this moisture off until late Saturday and overnight into early Sunday. I won’t rule out an isolated shower or two earlier in the day, but for the most part it looks like we’ll just be really cloudy. Highs will be in the middle 70s.

Shower activity looks to taper off early in the day on Sunday, then we will see gradual clearing behind that front. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

We kick off the next workweek on a beautiful note, with sunshine and highs in the lower 70s for the first couple of days.

-McKenna