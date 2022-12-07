QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Foggy AM, cloudy, high 54

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, low 40

Thursday: Showers later, high 49

Friday: Sct’d showers, high 53

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high 46

Sunday: Cloudy, sprinkle, high 47

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We start the day off with some drizzle, yet again, moving through Central Ohio, with some heavier showers in our southern counties. That activity will taper off pretty early on this morning, leaving us with wet roads and foggy conditions through the morning commute. Lowered visibility will once again be a problem through about noon today. Good news is, this afternoon will be drier, just cloudy, with highs in the middle 50s.

We start Thursday off dry, but cloudy, with temperatures a little cooler during the morning, bottoming out in the 40s. Highs will then top out in the upper 40s, with more rain on the way by late afternoon/early evening. That shower activity then continues overnight and into Friday.

We’ll see scattered shower activity throughout Friday, but temperatures get a bit of a boost, back into the low to middle 50s. Rain then tapers off for the most part later in the day, giving us drier weather going into the weekend.

For Saturday, the forecast isn’t looking too bad! We will be a bit cooler, with highs dropping back into the middle 40s, which is right near normal for this time of year. We’ll see a few peaks of sunshine out, with dry conditions. A great forecast for the Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive!

By Sunday, clouds stick around, and highs warm up a degree or so, into the upper 40s. I won’t rule out the chance of a sprinkle, but for the most part we will be dry.

-McKenna