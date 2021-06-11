Another day of afternoon pop-up showers, storms, more weekend sun

High pressure anchored off the southeast Atlantic Coast continues to pump moist air northward. A meandering upper-level low in the Ohio Valley will generate mainly afternoon and early evening showers, and a few storms, diminishing around sunset.

A cold front will push southward across the state accompanied by pop-up showers and storms. Behind the front, the weather will remain quite warm and moderately humid as the frontal boundary washes out. Highs will edge into the upper 80s.

A disturbance will trigger a few showers late Saturday into early Sunday. Temperatures will be a few degrees lower Sunday with clouds mixing with afternoon sunshine as a weak cold front moves south.

A stronger cold front will move southeast late Monday, with only a slight chance for an evening shower, followed by pleasant high pressure bringing cooler and comfortable weather the remainder of the week.

  • Friday: Mostly cloudy, muggy, scattered showers, storms. High 81
  • Tonight: Mostly cloudy, sticky, clearing later. Low 67
  • Saturday: Partly cloudy, warm, evening storm. High 88
  • Sunday: Partly cloudy, showers south. High 86 (68)
  • Monday: Partly cloudy, warm, scattered storms p.m. High 86 (63)
  • Tuesday: Mix clouds and sun, stray shower. High 81 (64)
  • Wednesday: Sunny, cooler. High 78 (55)
  • Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 81 (56)

