Another day of afternoon pop-up showers, storms, more weekend sun

High pressure anchored off the southeast Atlantic Coast continues to pump moist air northward. A meandering upper-level low in the Ohio Valley will generate mainly afternoon and early evening showers, and a few storms, diminishing around sunset.
A cold front will push southward across the state accompanied by pop-up showers and storms. Behind the front, the weather will remain quite warm and moderately humid as the frontal boundary washes out. Highs will edge into the upper 80s.
A disturbance will trigger a few showers late Saturday into early Sunday. Temperatures will be a few degrees lower Sunday with clouds mixing with afternoon sunshine as a weak cold front moves south.
A stronger cold front will move southeast late Monday, with only a slight chance for an evening shower, followed by pleasant high pressure bringing cooler and comfortable weather the remainder of the week.
Forecast
- Friday: Mostly cloudy, muggy, scattered showers, storms. High 81
- Tonight: Mostly cloudy, sticky, clearing later. Low 67
- Saturday: Partly cloudy, warm, evening storm. High 88
- Sunday: Partly cloudy, showers south. High 86 (68)
- Monday: Partly cloudy, warm, scattered storms p.m. High 86 (63)
- Tuesday: Mix clouds and sun, stray shower. High 81 (64)
- Wednesday: Sunny, cooler. High 78 (55)
- Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 81 (56)