QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly cloudy, stray shower, high 71

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 56

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 80

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 81

Friday: Sunny, warmer, high 82

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We’ve got another cool day ahead of us today, with temperatures topping out in the lower 70s, well below normal for this time of year. We are watching an area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere working its way eastward through the Great Lakes region, and that will bring us a few stray showers, mainly northwest of I-71, throughout the morning. Other than that, however, Tuesday will remain mainly dry.

We kick off a warming trend Wednesday, as high pressure dominates our forecast. Daytime highs Wednesday will top out near 80, which is about normal, under mostly sunny skies.

Sunshine sticks around through the end of the workweek and into the weekend, with highs in the lower 80s for both Thursday and Friday.

The weekend is looking just as good, and even a bit warmer, with highs in the middle 80s both Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

-McKenna