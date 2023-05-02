QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Showers, breezy, high 47

Tonight: Few showers, breezy, low 38

Wednesday: Iso. shower, clouds, breezy, high 54

Thursday: Clearing clouds, high 64

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 67

Saturday: Warmer sunshine, high 72

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We’ve got another chilly and wet day on tap for Central Ohio, with breezy conditions making it feel even colder. Expect scattered morning showers to turn a bit more steady and widespread this afternoon. Highs today will top out in the upper 40s for Columbus.

We’ll see just a few showers overnight under cloudy skies. Then for Wednesday, expect mainly cloudy conditions, with just an isolated shower chance or two as the back edge of the low pressure system continues to spin our way. We’ll still be fairly breezy Wednesday, but highs reach the middle 50s.

By Thursday, clouds break up and we will be looking at a bit more sunshine! The breeze dies down a bit, too. Highs on Thursday top out in the middle 60s.

For Friday, the warming trend continues. That sends highs into the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.

We’ve got a really nice weekend on tap, with sunshine sticking around both days. Highs will be in the lower 70s on Saturday and the mid to upper 70s on Sunday.

-McKenna