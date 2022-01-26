QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold, low 4

Thursday: Clouds increase, light snow showers late, high 31

Friday: Light snow flurries, breezy, cooler, high 25

Saturday: Cold start, clearing colder, high 19

Sunday: Partly sunny, high 30

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

After the coldest morning in nearly 3 years, and an afternoon that was nearly 20 degrees below normal, we will have another cold night tonight. Temps will generally be falling into the lower single digits to just below zero. Winds will be very light, but any movement of air will drop wind chills below zero.

Thursday, expect sunshine early, with clouds increasing late morning. We will see snow showers moving into our area by Thursday evening and into the overnight. It looks like this system will not have a lot of moisture coming with it, so most areas will see under an inch of snow from Thursday evening to Friday evening.

Highs on Thursday will climb to the lower 30s after another cold start, and will basically stay in a narrow window on Friday from low 20s early to mid 20s in the afternoon. Behind this system, much colder air will pour in again with lows in the mid single digits, and highs in the upper teens.

We should see partly sunny skies on Sunday with a cold start again in the single digits and highs near 30. We will start a turnaround on Monday with a mix of clouds and highs near normal in the middle to upper 30s. However, we will climb to the middle 40s on Tuesday, and into the upper 40s Wednesday with rain returning to the forecast.

-Dave