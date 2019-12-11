Another cold night ahead, warmer air on the way

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few snow showers early, clearing skies, cold, low 18

Thursday: Clouds return, high 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy, rain late, high 44

Saturday: On/off rain, high 46

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high 37

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Night,

The disturbance that brought clouds quickly back into our area had enough moisture to bring some light snow showers as well through the day today. These are moving out to the east, and skies will start to clear overnight tonight. Temps will fall into the 20s this evening, and middle to lower 20s by midnight.

Thursday we will see sunshine early, and a cold start to the day in the upper to middle teens, but quickly temps will climb, and clouds will return. Temps will push back into the upper 30s by midday and near 40 late in the day on Thursday.

Thursday night will not be as cold with lows near 30, we will see number back above normal on Friday with highs in the middle 40s. Rain will move back into our area late on Friday into Friday night.

Temps will remain in the middle 30s to start the day on Saturday with temps pushing into the middle to upper 40s, but with rain on and off on Saturday. In fact, it appears Saturday will end up being our wettest day of the forecast.

Sunday colder air will move in with a good deal of clouds, highs will top below normal in the upper 30s. We will see another weather system working up from the southwest on Monday. That will bring up precipitation to our area.

This sets us up for a forecast on Monday with a mix of rain and snow showers on Monday. By Monday night we will see some minor accumulations as this will all change over to snow with temps falling into the lower 30s.

Tuesday will end the snow showers in the morning with temps only climbing into the upper 30s during the day with some clearing later. Wednesday will be sunny, but colder with highs in the middle 30s.

-Dave