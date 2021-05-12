Another cold night, afternoons continue to warm into the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Chilly again, winds relax, low 38

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 67

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 70

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 72

Sunday: Clouds increase, rain showers at night, high 70

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday evening,

It has been a cool day again with highs running nearly 10° below normal with sunshine and a north breeze. I expect to see clearing skies again tonight with winds relaxing and another chilly night with the coldest temps east and north of the city, lows in the upper 30s. Outside of town we will drop to the mid to lower/mid 30s.

Thursday expect sunny skies early, few afternoon clouds again with highs in the upper 60s. We will start in the lower 40s on Friday, climb to the upper 60s to around 70 in the afternoon with sunshine.

The weekend promises one great day, and one fairly decent to good day. Saturday expect a few clouds with highs in the lower 70s. We will see temps push to near 70 on Sunday with a few showers late day. Rain chances will increase Sunday overnight into Monday, with a chance of thunderstorms remaining on Monday with highs in the lower 70s.

Tuesday we will keep a chance of showers around with a stalled frontal boundary. This will keep our temps near 70. We will see a few stray showers possible still on Wednesday with highs in the middle 70s. Things will stay warmer through next week vs the early part of the month.

-Dave