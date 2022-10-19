QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Showers, breezy, high 48

Tonight: Mixed Clouds, cold, low 32

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 54

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 66

Saturday: Sunny, warmer, high 72

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 73

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon & happy Wednesday!

More cold, cloudy and breezy conditions are on the way this afternoon ahead of a warmer end to the week.

Just like the last 2 days, we’re watching an area of low pressure spiral around to the north. This will keep kicking down more clouds and a cold westerly breeze. Wind speeds will stay at 10-20 mph, which will make our high in the mid to upper 40s feel about 10 degrees colder.

Clouds will start to clear out this evening, and aid in a fast drop in temperature. Lows by Thursday morning will fall to around 32 degrees in Columbus, and to the mid to upper 20s farther outside of the city, leading to the first official hard freeze of the season.

Because of this, freeze watches have been issued and are set to go into effect from midnight through 10 a.m. Thursday. Because of the cold, it will be important to take precautions to protect any outdoor plant and well as exposed plumbing that is sensitive to below freezing temperatures.

Clouds will build in again Thursday and so will the breeze. But, thanks to a southwesterly shift in the wind, temperatures will rise to the mid 50s, which is still about 10 degrees colder than normal for this time of year, but is about 5 degrees warmer than today.

A warming trend will really get going Friday into the weekend as high pressure builds in to the south, bringing back sunshine and a southerly breeze. This combination will boost temperatures to much more seasonal levels in the mid 60s Friday, then to the low to mid 70s this weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz