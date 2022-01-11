QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Clear & cold, low 10

Today: Mostly sunny, high 28

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 23

Wednesday: Clouds increase, high 42

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, high 36

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

It’s another cold start to the day. Early morning lows are falling near 10 degrees, and thanks to a light northwesterly breeze feeling closer to zero.

As high pressure takes charge and moves through the area today, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and a shift in wind out of the south by the afternoon. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will stay on the cold side and only climb to the upper 20s, which is about 10 degrees colder than yesterday.

The southerly breeze will help to keep temperatures more mild for the second half of the week. We’ll start off in the 20s Wednesday and Thursday, but see high temperatures both days reach a high near 40. Late Thursday, we will also be watching a system moving through. As a result clouds will build in and we’ll see a slight chance for showers.

Better chance for showers will move in Friday night and Saturday. With temperatures staying in the 30s, showers will mostly be snow. Stay tuned through the week for the latest on timing and totals.

Have a great day!

-Liz