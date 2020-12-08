Another cold & cloudy day ahead of a warming trend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, high 38

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 31

Wednesday: Slow clearing, high 46

Thursday: Sunny skies, warmer, high 52

Friday: Clouds increase, high 56

Saturday: Rain showers, high 53

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy Tuesday!

Today we’ll see more cloudy and chilly conditions. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 30s, which is a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday but still about 5 degrees below normal.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be cool as they fall back down toward 30 degrees.

Tomorrow, high pressure to the south will help to clear out clouds and kick up a light southwest breeze. Thanks to the combination of these two, temperatures will jump to above normal and top off in the mid 40s.

More sunshine is on the way on Thursday. We’ll continue our warming trend as well with highs reaching the lower 50s.

Clouds will build back in on Friday ahead of the next chance for showers. This however won’t slow down our warming trend. Highs on Friday will reach the mid 50s, which is about 15 degrees above normal.

The next chance for showers moves in on Saturday. With early morning lows in the mid 40s, and highs in the 50s, it’ll just be rain and not snow coming down from the clouds.

Have a great day!

-Liz