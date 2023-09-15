QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Cool & clear, low 49

Saturday: Clouds building, high 79

Sunday: Few showers, high 74

Monday: Sunshine returns, high 73

Tuesday: Mainly sunny, high 77

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday evening!

A picture perfect sky to end off the work week! Plenty of sunshine, temperatures in the mid 70s, and barely any humidity. As we head into the weekend, the weather gets even better, but it doesn’t last forever.

The evening stays clear and sunny, so there should be any trouble from the sky for any Football Friday Nite plans. It will get chilly fairly quickly. With clear skies overnight, we’re dropping back to the mid 40s across Central Ohio for the start of Saturday.

We’re keeping the sunshine and warmer weather for the start of the weekend. With sunny skies, temperatures quickly climbing close to 80 degrees. When the Buckeyes kick off against Western Kentucky at 4 pm, we’ll still be fairly warm – not humid – with a mixture of sun and clouds. As the game goes on, clouds will build and temperatures will fall.

Clouds give way to some stray showers on Sunday. A cold front comes through that will bring in that chance for wet weather, but also some cooler weather as well. Temperatures drop to to mid 70s through Sunday and the lower 70s by Monday.

Sunshine and dry weather quickly fill back in for the start of next week. As the week goes on, mostly sunny skies will help us warm back up to the lower 80s by the second half of the week.

-Joe