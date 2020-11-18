Another chilly day ahead of much warmer weather

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and cold. High 45

Tonight: Mainly clear and chilly. Low 33

Thursday: Mostly sunny, windy and milder. High 61

Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy and mild. 43/62

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm, slight chance of showers. 45/63

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, rain later. 47/64

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

With high pressure moving back into the area, we’re going to start to see more sunshine, a lighter wind and a warming trend by the end of the week.

Despite all the sunshine, we have a have another chilly day ahead! Highs today will only reach the mid 40s, which is about 5-10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky. Without clouds to act like a blanket and keep in some of the heat, temperatures will tumble down near freezing.

Tomorrow, we’ll see sunshine and a breeze pick up out of the southwest. Wind gusts at times will reach over 30 mph. This plus sunshine will help temps jump back into the 60s, which is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

The breezy and well above normal conditions will continue Friday and into the weekend with early morning lows in the mid 40s and highs in the 60s.

Our next chance for rain will move in late Sunday thanks to a cold front. Ahead of the front, Saturday and Sunday will both see more clouds and highs in the 60s. By Monday, temperatures will be more seasonal and only top off around 50 degrees.

Have a great day!

-Liz