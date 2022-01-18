QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly cloudy and chilly, low around 20

Today: Mostly cloudy & cold, high 32

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 32 and rising

Wednesday: Cloudy, then chance for PM showers, high 40

Thursday: Partly cloudy & cold high 24

Friday: Mostly sunny & cold, high 25

Saturday: Some clouds, chilly, high 29

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

It’s going to be another chilly day ahead of our next chance for showers and a cold end to the workweek.

Measurable snowfall has moved out of the area, but we are seeing just a few flurries to start the morning thanks to a chilly breeze over an unfrozen lake to the north. As flurries wrap up early this morning, we’ll be left with clouds and chilly temperatures. Highs today will reach around the freezing mark, which is about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Tonight, winds will start to shift out of the south. This will usher in warmer air and help temperatures to start rising after midnight. Tomorrow, we’ll start the morning with clouds and temperatures in the mid 30s. Highs will keep climbing to 40 degrees by the afternoon ahead of a cold front. With this front, we will start to see rain showers by the afternoon and evening, followed by a brief transition to snow Wednesday night.

High pressure will start to move in again by the end of the week. This will help to clear out the clouds, but remember that sunshine does not always mean warmer temperatures. Highs Thursday, Friday and Saturday will only climb into the 20s.

Have a great day!

-Liz